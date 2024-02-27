Bangladesh, India cooperation vital: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said that cooperation between Bangladesh and India is necessary as they are close neighbours.

She said this when the visiting Chief of the Air Staff of India Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari called on her at her Sangsad Bhaban office in Dhaka.

She also told the Indian air chief that Bangladesh has established Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU) where new human resources are being developed.

The prime minister's speechwriter Md Nazrul Islam briefed media afterwards.

The Indian air chief assured the premier of extending all types of cooperation to build "Smart Armed Forces" in the "Smart Bangladesh".

Talking about the "Forces Goal-2030" of Bangladesh, Chaudhari said they have taken the initiative to conduct joint exercises alongside extending cooperation on training to Bangladesh Airforce personnel.

He also said they are ready to extend all types of cooperation for the betterment of Bangladesh Air Force

PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman and Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present at that time.