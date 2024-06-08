Bangladesh elected ECOSOC member

Bangladesh has been elected as a member of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), a principal organ of the UN, for 2025-2027 from the Asia-Pacific region; securing 181 out of 189 votes.

Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan were the other countries elected from the same region at the election held at the UN General Assembly Hall on Friday.

ECOSOC is the most important platform of the UN system for multilateral diplomacy, when it comes to development and social issues.

On Thursday, Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN, was also elected chair of the Economic and Financial Committee (Second Committee) of the UN General Assembly for its 79th Session.

The election was conducted under the presidency of Dennis Francis, president of the 78th UNGA, through a secret ballot.

"This is recognition of Bangladesh's unique success in achieving sustainable development through innovative means under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina; and a demonstration of the trust and confidence that Bangladesh enjoys in the international arena," said Muhith.

"Membership in ECOSOC will be critical for our smooth and sustainable graduation and expedite our progress towards implementing Agenda 2030," he said, referring to Bangladesh's upcoming graduation from LDC status to a developing country in 2026.

The membership will enable Bangladesh to enhance its visibility and efforts, in implementing Agenda 2030 through policy formulation and active participation in various forums, commissions, committees, executive boards, and regional platforms like the UN-ESCAP.

Bangladesh is the current resident of the Executive Board of the UNDP/UNFPS/UNOPS.