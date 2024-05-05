Bangladesh, Egypt for strengthening bilateral ties

Bangladesh and Egypt have agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation by organising regular foreign office consultations.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry had a meeting yesterday afternoon on the sidelines of the opening session of the 15th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit in Gambia.

There, they discussed issues related to mutual interest, including increasing trade and investment between the two countries and the Rohingya crisis.

At the meeting, Hasan proposed mutual visa exemption and trade expansion with Egypt and the Egyptian foreign minister initially agreed in principle to sign an agreement on diplomatic and official visa exemption.

Besides, the Egyptian foreign minister assured that his government would give full support to the construction of the Chancery building of the Bangladesh mission in Egypt.

After that, Secretary General of the Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) Deemah Al Yahya paid a courtesy call on Hasan Mahmud.

The secretary general informed the FM that the member states of DCO are drafting an agreement titled "Multilateral AI Agreement" on International Use of Artificial Intelligence.