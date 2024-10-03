Bangladesh, Egypt to revitalise bilateral ties

Bangladesh and Egypt want to revitalise the bilateral relationship in light of the golden jubilee of the diplomatic ties between the two countries this year.

The relationship was discussed when Egyptian Ambassador to Bangladesh Omar Mohie Eldin Ahmed Fahmy paid a courtesy call on Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain yesterday at the foreign ministry, according to a statement.

The meeting explored potential avenues for collaboration. They agreed to enhance their collaboration in promoting trade and commerce, aiming to unlock the untapped potentials in these sectors. They emphasised agriculture, petrochemicals, textiles, and shipping as key areas for further cooperation.

Reflecting on the cordial bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Egypt, Touhid Hossain said he had a productive meeting with his Egyptian counterpart during the 79th UNGA.

The ambassador expressed gratitude for the humanitarian assistance that Bangladesh has provided to the Palestinian people.

Touhid Hossain conveyed optimism for enhanced solidarity among Arab nations and the broader international community in their collective efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict.

Ambassador Oma informed that Egypt would host the D-8 Summit in 2024 and conveyed Egypt's invitation for the participation of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.