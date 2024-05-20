Australian FM's Visit: Trade, Rohingya, regional security to get priority

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong is scheduled to pay an official visit to Bangladesh on May 21-22 to strengthen bilateral relationship with Bangladesh and find ways to boost cooperation for regional peace, prosperity, and security.

Issues related to the promotion of trade and investment, sustainable and renewable energy production, Rohingya crisis, maritime security, technology transfer and free and open Indo-Pacific region are likely to be discussed during her visit, officials said here on Sunday.

Penny Wong is likely to have a courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina apart from holding a bilateral meeting with her Bangladesh counterpart Hasan Mahmud, a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told UNB.

A small delegation including Deputy Secretary of South and Southeast Asia Group and Head of the Office of Southeast Asia, in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Michelle Chan will accompany the Australian foreign minister, he said.

The Australian minister is likely to visit the Rohingya camp during her visit to see the situation there.

Bangladesh seeks Australia's support in keeping the Rohingya issue alive globally with a view to the ultimate repatriation of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals sheltered in Bangladesh.

Australia has a commitment to continue the humanitarian assistance for the Rohingyas and support Bangladesh in their repatriation effort.

The forthcoming visit by the Australian foreign minister demonstrates the country's growing interest in Bangladesh, an Australian diplomat told UNB.

Australia recently sent a defence advisor to its High Commission in Dhaka, and, reciprocally, they welcomed a defence advisor from Bangladesh in Australia.

From Australia's perspective, the defence adviser is a symbol of their "intention and willingness" to cooperate on defence matters.

The two countries are scheduled to hold the 5th Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) in Australia next month, said an official.

The 4th FOC was held in Dhaka in March last year.

The two-way trade now stands at around US$ 4 billion, reflecting Bangladesh's significant economic growth and its highly complementary commercial strengths.