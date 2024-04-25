UNDP Bangladesh, govt celebrate implementation of TED programme

The government in collaboration with UNDP Bangladesh as technical partner and financed by the World Bank, today celebrated the successful implementation of the Training, Exercises and Drills (TED) programme under the Urban Resilience Project-Department of Disaster Management (DDM).

This initiative aims to fortify the institutional capacity of emergency management for urban mega-disasters.

A sharing workshop held today at a city hotel highlighting the programme's achievements and key learnings, with dignitaries including State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohibbur Rahman, its Secretary Kamrul Hasan, and Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Stefan Liller.

The programme was chaired by Mijanur Rahman, director general, Department of Disaster Management who emphasised on the establishment of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the forthcoming 2nd phase of the project.

Participants from diverse ministries and organisations lauded the collaborative efforts, emphasizing the nation's commitment to disaster resilience.

This milestone underscores Bangladesh's proactive approach to disaster preparedness and underscores the fruitful partnership between the government, UNDP, and other stakeholders.