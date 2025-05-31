Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Jhenidah
Sat May 31, 2025 12:26 AM
Last update on: Sat May 31, 2025 02:44 AM

Youth stabbed to death in Jhenidah

A youth was stabbed to death in the Beparipara neighbourhood of Jhenaidah town yesterday, allegedly by his friends.

The victim is Jibon Hossain alias Montu, 22, of Hamdah Mollapara area, said police.

Witnesses and police said Jibon was eating mangoes with friends around 5:30pm. Suddenly, an argument broke out among them. At one point, some of his friends stabbed Jibon and fled.

He was taken to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared him dead.

Jhenaidah Sadar Police Station OC Abdullah Al Mamun said they visited the scene and police were reviewing the CCTV footage to identify those involved.

The body was sent to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

