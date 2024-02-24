Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sat Feb 24, 2024 07:36 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 24, 2024 07:42 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Youth beaten to death over theft allegation

Star Digital Report
Sat Feb 24, 2024 07:36 PM Last update on: Sat Feb 24, 2024 07:42 PM
Star Online Graphics

A youth was beaten to death by a mob over a theft allegation at Hathazari upazila of Chattogram this morning.

The deceased is Rahat Hossen, 25.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Officer-in-Charge Mohammed Muniruzzaman of Hathazari Model police station said the incident took place in the Nur Masjid area after the youth allegedly entered a house to steal goods, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

"Locals caught him red-handed and beat him severely. Later he was taken to the upazila health complex where doctors declared him dead," he said.

The body is now at the morgue for autopsy. A case was lodged in this connection.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

সাবেক মার্কিন জেনারেলের চোখে ইউক্রেন-রাশিয়া যুদ্ধের ২ বছর

২০২২ সালের ২৪ ফেব্রুয়ারি ইউক্রেনে রুশ বাহিনীর হামলার পর পেরিয়ে গেছে দুই বছর। এখন পর্যন্ত এই হামলা বন্ধের কোনো আভাস পাওয়া যাচ্ছে না। ফলে যুদ্ধের ভবিষ্যৎ কোন দিকে গড়াচ্ছে, সে বিষয়েও সঠিক কোনো...

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

মার্কিন উপসহকারী পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী আফরিন আক্তারের সঙ্গে বিএনপির বৈঠক

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification