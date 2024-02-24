Youth beaten to death over theft allegation
A youth was beaten to death by a mob over a theft allegation at Hathazari upazila of Chattogram this morning.
The deceased is Rahat Hossen, 25.
Officer-in-Charge Mohammed Muniruzzaman of Hathazari Model police station said the incident took place in the Nur Masjid area after the youth allegedly entered a house to steal goods, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.
"Locals caught him red-handed and beat him severely. Later he was taken to the upazila health complex where doctors declared him dead," he said.
The body is now at the morgue for autopsy. A case was lodged in this connection.
