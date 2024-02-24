Youth beaten to death over theft allegation

A youth was beaten to death by a mob over a theft allegation at Hathazari upazila of Chattogram this morning.

The deceased is Rahat Hossen, 25.

Officer-in-Charge Mohammed Muniruzzaman of Hathazari Model police station said the incident took place in the Nur Masjid area after the youth allegedly entered a house to steal goods, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

"Locals caught him red-handed and beat him severely. Later he was taken to the upazila health complex where doctors declared him dead," he said.

The body is now at the morgue for autopsy. A case was lodged in this connection.