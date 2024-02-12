Young generation prime victim of distortion of history: chief justice

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan yesterday said the young generation is the prime victim of the effects of distortion of the history of the Liberation War.

Therefore, presenting authentic and undistorted information about the Liberation War before the people is very much needed to prevent confusion, he said while speaking as chief guest at a book launching event in the National Museum at capital's Shahbag area yesterday afternoon.

The two books titled "Bangabandhur Jibon" and "Media and the Liberation War of Bangladesh" have been written and edited by eminent historian Professor Muntasir Mamun.

He said the reports published in national and international newspapers during the country's Liberation War are one of the sources of authentic information. These reports are one of the important means to identify the distortion of the history, Justice Obaidul Hassan added.

The genocides that occurred in Bangladesh in 1971 have tremendously hurt the world's conscience, and therefore, the news reports on the Liberation War of Bangladesh used to be published in the International newspapers with importance, he said.

Justice AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik, a retired judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, presided over the function where Ekatturer Ghatok Dalal Nirmul Committee President Shahriar Kabir and Prof Muntasir Mamun, among others, spoke.