Withdrawn three months ago, Kishoreganj SP ordered to rejoin office

Md Hasan Chowdhury, former superintendent of police (SP) in Kishoreganj who was withdrawn three months ago, has been directed by the Police Headquarters to rejoin his post.

The order was issued yesterday through a notice signed by Additional Deputy Inspector General Khandaker Shamima Yasmin of the Personnel Management-1 of the Police Headquarters.

The notice cited that Hasan was requested to rejoin his previous workplace as the superintendent of police in Kishoreganj on the instructions of the government.

The notice also mentioned that the earlier order, issued on May 8, directing him to report to the Police Headquarters has been withdrawn.

Today, SP Hasan told the Daily Star, "I am now at Kishoreganj. I am seeking everyone's cooperation and prayers so that I can carry out my duties properly."

SP Hasan was withdrawn following former president Abdul Hamid's departure from the country on May 8. Hamid left Dhaka for Bangkok boarding a Thai Airways flight around 3:00am from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. According to his family, he had travelled to Thailand for medical treatment. A month later, on June 8, he returned to the country.

Subsequently, the police headquarters formed an investigation committee to investigate the incident. On the other hand, the office of the chief adviser formed another high-level committee headed by the education adviser.

Hamid is an accused in a case filed with Kishoreganj Sadar Police Station on January 14 after the fall of the Awami League government in the mass uprising last year. Ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and many other Awami League leaders were accused in the case.

The post of Kishoreganj SP remained vacant for the last three months during the investigation period.