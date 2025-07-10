Bangladesh Police: Helicopter deal with Russia stalls for US sanctions

Five years ago, Bangladesh initiated a Tk 400-crore deal with a Russian company to procure two helicopters for its police force, but the delivery was recently suspended due to US sanctions.

On November 19, 2021, Bangladesh signed a government-to-government (G2G) agreement with the Russian company "JSC Russian Helicopters", to purchase two Mi-171A2 helicopters for the police force at a cost of Tk 428.12 crore.

Over the years, significant progress has been made, including the training of police pilots and technical staff, and the payment of nearly Tk 300 crore.

Even an eight-member team from the home ministry and police headquarters had visited Russia on December 12 last year, at the expense of the Russian company, to inspect the completed helicopters as part of a pre-shipment inspection.

After the inspection, the helicopters were supposed to be delivered to Bangladesh by January this year.

However, soon after the pre-shipment inspection, all processes stopped following a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs citing sanctions imposed on the Russian company by the US Department of the Treasury.

In a letter dated January 19 this year, Md Jasim Uddin, deputy secretary of the Public Security Division, instructed the inspector general of police to halt all processes involving the justification certificate required for importing the aircraft.

The move was taken "to avoid any future complications in procuring helicopters from a sanctioned entity," the letter stated.

According to ministry sources, Tk 299.68 crore has already been paid in two installments -- Tk 214.06 crore in the first and Tk 85.62 crore in the second.

The remaining amount remains deposited with the bank.

According to police sources, four officers were sent to the Army Aviation School in July 2021 to undergo basic aviation training.

Mushfiqur Haque (35th BCS), Sarwar Hossain (35th BCS), Fatema Tuz Zohra (36th BCS), and Abul Hossain (37th BCS) completed their solo flight training by March 16, 2022.

Additionally, several sub-inspectors and constables received helicopter maintenance training through the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) Air Wing.

A full aviation wing was established under the police to support rescue missions, emergency response, and aerial surveillance -- particularly in remote or disaster-prone areas.

An assistant inspector general was also given charge of the wing.

Without the aircraft, the wing remains inactive and faces the risk of becoming obsolete, while concerns have also arisen over potential skill loss among trained officers.

"These two helicopters have now become a thorn in the police's side. The aviation wing, launched five years ago with high hopes, is now sitting idle," said a senior official.

Confirming the development, SM Humayun Kabir Sarker, joint secretary (Police-2 Branch), Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, told The Daily Star, "We have withheld the delivery of the helicopters until further notice due to sanctions by the US Department of the Treasury."

Asked about a possible resolution, Humayun Kabir said, "The sanctions were imposed due to military concerns. As a developing country, we are now trying to make it clear that these helicopters were entirely meant for civil purposes."

"There is a provision for a waiver under the terms of the sanction, and we are now working to secure that waiver as part of our next course of action," he added.

According to JSC Russian Helicopters' website, the Mi-171A2 is a next-generation multirole helicopter that builds on the legacy of the Mi-8/17 series, offering enhanced reliability, safety, and performance.

Developed in collaboration with operators, it features powerful propulsion, upgraded rotor and gear systems, a modern fuselage, advanced avionics, and a glass cockpit.

The Mi-171A2 is versatile, cost-effective, and capable of handling a wide range of missions in diverse conditions, while ensuring high levels of comfort and operational efficiency.

The aviation wing was expected to play a crucial role in disaster response, emergency rescues, and law enforcement surveillance operations across the country.

Police officials say the wing would also enhance rapid deployment capabilities during search and rescue missions, natural calamities, or incidents of public security.

Enamul Haque Sagar, assistant inspector general (media) of the Police Headquarters, told The Daily Star, "Police officers have already received pilot training, and maintenance staff are prepared."

Regarding the officers' idleness, he said, "In the absence of an aviation wing at the PHQ, the four pilots and a maintenance engineer are now posted in Rab's air wing and receiving training as part of continuous skill development."