Whale vomit worth Tk 21cr recovered in Cox's Bazar

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members have detained a person with whale vomit (ambergris) from Cox's Bazar's Teknaf.

The value of the recovered 8.398 kg ambergris (whale vomit) is worth around Tk 21 crore, said Lt Colonel Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, commanding officer (CO) of BGB 2 battalion.

He said the BGB members made the arrest and seizure from the Bazar Para area of ​​Shahpari Island on Sunday afternoon.

The arrested person is Shamsul Alam (35), a resident of St Martin's Island in Teknaf.

The recovered substance was identified as ambergris after being tested at Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute, Cox's Bazar, the BGB CO said.

Ambergris (whale vomit) is in high demand in many developed countries for making valuable perfumes and medicines. The BGB CO said that smuggling of such valuable and rare item is very rare in Bangladesh.

The ambergris has been smuggled from abroad, he said.

During the interrogation, the detainee revealed that he was trying to sell the ambergris to a third party.

The recovered ambergris has been submitted to the office of the Deputy Commissioner (Treasury Branch) in Cox's Bazar, the Rab official said.

The detainee has been handed over to the police.