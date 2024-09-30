Violence during student protests: Ex-MP Henry, husband arrested

Former Awami League lawmaker Jannat Ara Henry and her husband were arrested from Moulvibazar today.

A team of Rab arrested Henry, an ex-lawmaker from Sirajganj-2, and her husband Labu Talukder over murder and assault during mass student protest on August 4, said an official of Rab's legal and media wing.

They will be handed over to Sirajganj police, he said.

Henry was accused in several cases including for murder charges after August 5 when the Awami League government was ousted and Sheikh Hasina fled to India.