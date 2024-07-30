Vandalism of metro station: Jubo Dal leader Jahangir placed on 5-day remand

The photo was taken on July 21. Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

Dhaka court today placed two people, including former Jubo Dal general secretary SM Jahangir, on a five-day remand in connection with a case filed over the vandalism of the Mirpur-10 Metro Station on July 19.

The other accused is BNP's Vice-Chairman Barkatullah Bulu's son Omar Sharif Md Imran alias Saniat.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farzana Shakila Sumu Chowdhury passed the order after Shikder Mohitul Alam, an inspector of Detective Branch of Police and also the investigation officer of the case, produced them before it with a 10-day remand prayer.

Before that, they were shown arrested in the case after the IO submitted an application in this regard.

Meanwhile, the same court today rejected the bail petition of BNP's International Affairs Secretary Nasir Uddin Ahmed Ashim and sent him to jail on completion of his three-day remand in the same case.

According to the case documents, some 5,000-6,000 people attacked the Mirpur-10 Metro Rail Station in Mirpur between 4:30pm and 7:30pm on July 19.

Armed with local weapons, they broke into the station. They vandalised the station, looted valuable machinery and equipment.

According to the report, the damages to this metro station are estimated to be Tk 500 crore.