Vandalism on metro rail stations: BNP media cell convener Zahir, four others remanded

The photo was taken on July 21. Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

Two separate Dhaka courts today placed five people, including BNP media cell convener Zahir Uddin Swapan and its International Affairs Secretary Barrister Nasir Uddin Ahmed Ashim, on different terms of remand in connection with a case filed over the vandalism of the Mirpur-10 Metro Station on July 19.

Three others are: Jamaat leaders Dr Samiul Alam, Maulana Mahmudur Rahman and Sohag Howlader.

Nasir was placed on a three-day remand while Zahir and Samiul were placed on a five-day remand each in the case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saifur Rahman passed the order after Shikder Mohitul Alam, an inspector of Detective Branch (DB) of Police and also the investigation officer of the case, produced them before it with a 10-day remand prayer.

Meantime, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shanta Akhter placed Samiul and Mahmudur on a seven-day remand after the same IO produced them before it with a 10-day remand prayer.

Claiming himself innocent, Ashim told the court that he was not involved with the incident. Moreover, he has suffered from different ailments. So, he appealed to the court to grant him bail after dismissing the remand prayer.

Dfence lawyers for others submitted separate petitions seeking bail along with the cancellation of the remand prayers.

Upon hearing both sides, the courts dismissed their pleas and placed them on different terms of remand for quizzing about the incident.