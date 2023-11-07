Vandalism of chief justice's house: HC grants anticipatory bail to 3 BNP leaders

The High Court today granted anticipatory bail to three BNP leaders and lawyers -- Zainul Abedin, Nitai Roy Chowdhury and AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon -- for three weeks in two separate cases filed over vandalising the chief justice's residence and preventing police from discharging duty on October 28.

The HC, however, ordered them to surrender before the lower court concerned in three weeks in connection with the cases.

The bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah passed the order following two separate bail petitions filed by the accused BNP leaders.

The petitioners went to the court and sought bail in the morning.

Senior lawyers AJ Mohammad Ali, Subrata Chowdhury and a section of pro-BNP lawyers appeared for the petitioners.

Police filed the cases with Ramna Police Station on October 29.

Deputy Attorney General KM Masud Rumi represented the state during hearing of the petitions.