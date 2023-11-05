Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 5, 2023 04:45 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 5, 2023 04:48 PM

Crime & Justice

Vandalism of chief justice's house: BNP leader Altaf sent to jail

Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court today sent BNP's Vice Chairman Air Vice Marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Choudhury to jail this afternoon in a case filed over the vandalism of the chief justice's residence during BNP-police clash on October 28.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Sheikh Sadi rejected his bail petition and sent him to jail after Ramna Police Station Inspector Abu Ansar, also an investigation officer of the case, produced him before the court with a forwarding report.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested Altaf, also former home and commerce minister and chief of air staff, from Tongi early today.

In the forwarding report, the IO said the BNP leader is an FIR-named accused and they found his involvement as an instigator in the incident. So, the accused should be confined in jail until the investigation is completed, the inspector added.

The defence, however, submitted an application seeking bail for him on grounds that their client was implicated in the case as part of a conspiracy to harass him. Moreover, he has been suffering from different ailments.

Upon hearing both sides, the magistrate turned down the defence pleas and ordered to send him to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

The magistrate also directed the jail authorities to provide the accused better treatment in jail custody according to the Jail Code.

