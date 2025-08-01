Unidentified body recovered from Netrokona haor

Police recovered the body of an unidentified man from a haor in Khaliajuri upazila of Netrokona last night.

The body was spotted floating in the waters near Boali Majherpara area under Nurpur union around 8:30pm, said Md Mokbul Hossain, officer-in-charge of Khaliajuri Police Station.

"Locals first noticed the body and alerted us. We later recovered and sent it to Netrokona Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy following legal procedures," said the OC.

Locals suspect that the body may have drifted to the village shoreline with the haor's currents.

"The body washed up near our village, but none of us recognised him," said Pintu Talukder, a resident of Boali.

OC Mokbul added, "The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed. The cause of death will be determined after the autopsy. We are investigating and taking necessary legal steps."