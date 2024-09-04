Two stabbed to death in Pabna

Unidentified miscreants today stabbed two persons to death in bus terminal area of Pabna town.

The deceased were identified as: Md Milon Hossain Modhu, 45, of Purba Shalgaria village who worked at the terminal; and Monju Pramanik, 44, a rickshaw puller from Raghabpur village under Sadar upazila.

Citing locals, police said the two went to a restaurant for breakfast in the morning where they were stabbed.

Locals rescued and took them to Pabna General Hospital where doctors declared them dead.

"The bodies are kept at the hospital's morgue for autopsy. Police are investigating the incident," said Md Rawshan Ali, officer-in-charge of Pabna Sadar Police Station.