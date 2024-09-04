Two more murder cases filed against Hasina

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been sued over deaths of two people in Dhaka during the recent mass protests.

Hasina is now facing at least 94 cases, mostly for murders during the mass student protests that forced her to resign and flee the country on August 5.

A case was filed against Hasina and 26 others today over the death of Amir Hossain, a resident of Paschim Rampura in Dhaka, on July 19 during the quota reform movement.

Victim's wife Anni filed the case with the Court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Afnan Sumi.

Upon hearing, the magistrate asked Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit a report after an investigation into the issue.

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and several leaders and activists of Awami League and its front organisations are among the accused in the case.

In her complaint, Anni alleged that her husband was shot dead in front of Bangladesh Television (BTV) bhaban around 2:40pm on July 19.

Another case was filed against Hasina, former law minister Shafique Ahmed, former attorney general AM Amin Uddin, Supreme Court lawyer Tania Amir and 293 others over the death of student Imran Hossain at Kutubkhali in Jatrabari area on August 5.

Victim's mother Kohinur Akhter on Sunday filed the case against the accused with Jatrabari Police Station in this regard, said a sub-inspector working at the court, said today.

Former deputy attorney general Motaher Hossain Sazu, prosecutors of International Crimes Tribunal Muklesur Rahman Badal and Syed Haider Ali, former information adviser to the former prime minister Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, president of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee Shahriyar Kabir, chief executive officer and editor of Ekattor TV Mozammel Haque Babu and senior journalist Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul are among the accused.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, AL leader Amir Hossain Amu, Workers Party chief Rashed Khan Menon, Jatiya Party chairman (Manju) Anwar Hossain Manju, former ministers Nurul Islam Sujon, Mohammad Ali Arafat, Tajul Islam and former deputy speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku have also been made accused in the case.

According to the case statement, the complainant alleged that her son Imran Hossain participated in the quota reform movement on August 5 and was shot around 9:00am when he was crossing Jatrabari Police Station. Later he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment where the doctors declared him dead.