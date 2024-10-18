Two killed within 8hrs in Mohammadpur

Two people have been murdered in the capital's Mohammadpur within eight hours.

Shahnemaj, who went by the alias Kallu, 37, was shot dead in the Geneva Camp area around 11:00pm yesterday while Sharier Ashik, 19, was beaten to death near Chand Udyan around 5:00am.

It is not known who killed autorickshaw driver Sharier, police said.

His father told police that someone called him and told him about the incident, said Iftekhar Hasan, officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station.

His father then rushed to the scene and found Sharier seriously wounded. He was taken home, but he died around 7:00am, said Iftekhar Hasan, officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station.

Police recovered the body and sent it to a morgue for autopsy.

Iftekhar said police picked up four people for interrogation.

Shahnemaj's sister Nasrin Begum said Shahnemaj was shot in front of a shop on Humayun Road when he was going to Geneva Camp. He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 11:45pm, she added.

Iftekhar said that Shahnemaj was caught in a gunfight between two groups of drug dealers.

Shahnemaj, who worked at a restaurant in Narayanganj, was going to the camp to see his family members. His brother Sallu is a drug dealer, the officer said.

Four people have been killed in Geneva Camp since August 5 in turf wars between drug gangs, sources in the camp said.

On September 29, joint forces in a drive arrested 35 people in the camp, including several alleged drug dealers. They seized two pistols, 20 bullets, numerous sharp weapons, 12 packs of splinters, and 53 molotov cocktails.

No cases were filed in connection with the murders.