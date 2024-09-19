Two cops on fresh remand over tarnishing image of police force

A Dhaka court today placed two police personnel on a two-day fresh remand in a case filed over tarnishing image of the force through making provocative posts on Facebook.

They are constable Soaibur Rahman, 32, and nayek Sajib Sarker, 27.

On September 16, SM Amit Hasan Mahmud, sub-inspector of Shahjahanpur Police Station, filed the case with Shahjahanpur Police Station under the Cyber Security Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Arifur Rahman passed the order after Investigation Officer Md Abdullahel Baki, an inspector of Detective Branch of Police, produced them before it with a 10-day remand prayer.

In the remand prayer, the IO said both of them opened fake IDs and spread propaganda against the government.

During the interrogation, they avoided answering several questions. So, they need to be remanded to find out vital clues about the incident.

Claiming himself innocent, Soaibur Rahman told the court that he was not involved with the charges brought against him in the case.

"We did not commit any crimes. Is it our crime to ask for an independent police commission?" said Soaibur during a remand hearing.

"We protected Razarbagh Police Lines when there were no senior police officials to direct us after the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government on August 5. But we have been arrested now," Sajib told the court during the hearing.

"I am innocent and seeking cancellation of the remand prayer," said Sajib.

Earlier in the morning, they were produced before the court on completion of their three-day remand in the case.

Soaibur was arrested from Jashore Police Lines around 6:30am on September 16 while Sajib Sarker, was arrested from Razarbagh Police Lines in Dhaka around 1:30pm the same day.