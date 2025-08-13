Two bodies found in separate locations in Narayanganj’s Siddhirganj

The woman’s body was found in a tin-shed house in Shimrail, while the man’s body was discovered floating in the DND Lake

Police in Narayanganj's Siddhirganj recovered the bodies of a woman with her throat slit and an unidentified man from two different locations this morning.

According to Shahinur Alam, officer-in-charge of Siddhirganj Police Station, the woman's body was found in a tin-shed house in Shimrail, while the man's body was discovered floating in the DND Lake, about a kilometre away.

The woman was identified as Sabina Akhter Lucky, 35, daughter of the late Shamsul Haque of Gopibagh, Dhaka.

Preliminary investigation and local accounts indicate the house was rented by a man named Nirab, 35, who often stayed there with Sabina, introducing her as his wife. Two or three days ago, she reportedly arrived at the house with her three children.

At around 5:00am today, Nirab left the house, saying that he needed to fix an electrical problem, and locked the children inside, according to the children. Later that morning, neighbours heard the children crying, forced the door open, and found Sabina lying dead with her throat slit.

Police recovered a blood-stained knife from the scene and sent the body to Narayanganj General Hospital for autopsy.

OC Alam said Nirab is now the prime suspect in the killing. "We have identified the deceased's legal husband as Md. Rubel Mia, who lives in Dhaka, and have informed him of the incident," he added.

The second body, believed to be that of a man aged around 25, was found floating in the lake and appeared to have been dead for at least two days. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

"We are yet to determine whether the man was murdered," OC Alam said. The body has also been sent for post-mortem examination.