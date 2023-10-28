Two BNP men held for exploding crude bombs in Dhamrai: police

Two BNP men were detained for exploding a number of crude bombs and blocking roads by burning tyres in Dhamrai on the outskirts of Dhaka early this morning, police said.

BNP leaders and activists created panic in the area by burning tyres and detonating crude bombs on a road in Bazar Road area of ​​Dhamrai municipality near Dhulivita Bus Stand around 6:45am, said Harun or Rashid, officer-in-charge of Dhamrai Police Station.

The arrested are Sujan, 29, and Abul Bashar Montu, 50. Both are BNP activists and residents of Dhamrai, he added.

Eyewitnesses said a group of people suddenly gathered in the area and set fire to tyres and also blocked the road. After two to three minutes, they left.

While leaving, they shouted various anti-government slogans, as well as calling for BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's release.

OC Harun Or Rashid said, "Around 6:45am, we got information that about 200/250 people went to the scene in processions shouting anti-government slogans, and blocked the road by burning tyres while leaving the place. They exploded a few crude bombs in the area."

On information, police went to the spot and arrested two people in connection with the incident, he said.

Two cocktails and four chocolate bombs were also recovered from the scene, the OC said.