Two BCL leaders arrested in Dhaka

Police arrested two leaders of the recently banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) today in the Bangshal Thana area of Dhaka, in connection with the murder of a pickup driver named Yeasin during the anti-discrimination movement.

The individuals arrested are Md Tanvir, 24, the general secretary of Ward 34, and Md Al Amin Rafique, 26, the general secretary of Ward 36, both affiliated with the BCL.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the Detective Branch (DB) of Police Muhammad Talebur Rahman, the arrests took place at 1:15am on Aga Sadek Road under the Bangshal Police Station.

Previously, Yeasin's mother, Sahida Begum, has filed a murder case related to the incident.