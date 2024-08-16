Tk 3.11cr recovered from ex-senior secretary's house

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) recovered a huge amount of money, including local and foreign currencies worth around Tk 3.11 crore, from the house of a former senior secretary on Babar Road in the capital's Mohammadpur area today.

The DMP informed the matter through a text message around 7:30pm today.

Based on a tip off, the DMP conducted a raid and recovered the money from house no. 29/2 and 29/3, Block F, Babar Road in Mohammadpur, according to the message.

DMP sources said the house belongs to Shah Kamal, former senior secretary at the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

He served the ministry from 2015 to 2019 as secretary and from 2019 to 2020 as senior secretary.

According to DMP, it recovered around Tk 3.01 crore in cash, prize bonds worth Tk 74,400 and different foreign currencies including US Dollar worth Tk 10.03 lakh.