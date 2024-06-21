Tipu Murder: Trial begins with deposition of complainant

The trial of the case filed over the murder of Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afran Jamal Prity began at a Dhaka court with deposition of the complainant yesterday.

Judge Muhammad Ali Hussain of the Special Judge Court-3 of Dhaka recorded the statement of Farhana Islam Dolly, wife of Tipu and also complainant of the case.

During the deposition, the complainant sought justice for her husband.

After that, defence for accused Kamruzzaman Bablu, also an AL leader, cross-examined the witness, Farhana.

As the defence could not complete cross-examining the witness, the court set July 18 for the next hearing.

The complainant narrated what she had heard from Tipu's driver Munna, who was driving the car when her husband was shot dead on March 24, 2022.

Of the accused, 26 people were present at the courtroom yesterday.

On March 24 of 2022, Tipu, 55, former general secretary of Motijheel AL, was returning home in his microbus from his restaurant in Motijheel AGB Colony area. The vehicle was at a traffic light in Shahjahanpur when attackers arrived at the scene on a motorcycle and opened fire.

College student Prity, 22, who happened to be in a rickshaw next to the vehicle, also got shot. The two were declared dead after being taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Tipu's driver Munna got shot in his hand.

On June 5 last year, Investigation Officer Md Yasin Sikder, a DB inspector, submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka, accusing 33 people, including nine members of AL and its associate bodies.

On April 29 this year, the same court framed charges against them.