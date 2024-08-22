Three more top police officials sent into forced retirement

Three more top police officials, including two additional inspectors general of police (IGP), were sent into forced retirement from service today.

The three top police officials are Mohammad Ali Miah, additional IGP, also the former chief of the Criminal Investigation Department; Md Mahbubur Rahman, additional IGP, also the chief of the Industrial Police; and Joydev Kumar Vadro, deputy inspector general of the Police Headquarters.

According to three separate home ministry circulars signed by Senior Secretary Mohammad Abdul Momen, the move has been taken in public interest.

The circular invoked section 45 of the Public Service Act 2018.

Earlier yesterday, the government sent three top police officers -- Atikul Islam, additional IGP; and Anwar Hossain, additional IGP (supernumerary) of police Headquarters; and Md Asaduzzaman, additional commissioner (Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police into forced retirement.

Earlier, several top police officials, including two additional IGPs, were sent into forced retirement from public service after Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India on August 5 amid mass student protest and the interim government took over later on.