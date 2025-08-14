Teen’s body found in lake after going missing for two days

Autopsy suggests homicide; family suspects foul play

A teenager was found dead, floating in the DND lake at Naraynganj's Siddhirganj, two days after leaving home on Monday evening to buy medicine for his mother.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Yasin, who had recently completed his SSC from BASE School in Paikpara Nayapara, securing GPA-4.62.

The youngest of three siblings, the seventeen-year-old lived in a rented flat in Chashara with his mother, Afreena Nasrin, for the sake of his studies.

Police said the body was spotted floating in the lake at Painadi CI Khola area, several kilometres from his home, on Wednesday morning.

Family members confirmed his identity that night at the Narayanganj General Hospital morgue.

Wali Ullah, sub-inspector of Siddhirgani Police Station, who is investigating the case, said an unnatural death case was filed on Wednesday night.

"The family claims Yasin had a mobile phone, but it was not found with the body. Only one shoe was recovered. Based on the condition of the body, it appears it was in the water for at least 24 hours. We are investigating all the facts, and if it is a murder, the facts will emerge," he added.

Narayanganj General Hospital physician Haider Ali Shimul, who conducted the autopsy this afternoon, said, "There were injury marks on the head and chest. We did not find water in the stomach, which is usually present in drowning cases. This appears to be a homicide."

According to his cousin Muntasir Rahman Jeehad, Yasin left home with Tk 50 to buy medicine from a nearby pharmacy.

"When he didn't return, family members kept calling his phone, but he didn't pick up. It was active until 2:00am," he said.

His mother filed a general diary with the Sadar Model Police Station the same night.