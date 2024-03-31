Tangail AL leader Boro Moni sued for rape again

Tangail Awami League leader Golam Kibria, also known as Boro Moni, has once again been sued for rape and is currently on the run.

The 21-year-old victim filed the case under the Women and Children Repression and Prevention Act with Turag Police Station early yesterday.

The college student accused Boro Moni of raping her at gunpoint at his residence in the capital's Uttara on Friday night.

Boro Moni is the vice president of AL's Tangail town unit and secretary general of the district's Bus-Minibus Owners' Association.

He is also the elder brother of Tangail-2 MP Tanvir Hasan Soto Monir.

According to the case statement, Boro Moni took the woman to his flat in Priyanka City residential area in Uttara and raped her there.

Receiving a call from National Emergency Service 999, police rescued the woman from the flat on Friday night but didn't find the accused there.

The victim's mother alleged that police were dilly-dallying to take the case on Friday night and that they were pressuring them to file a case against unidentified people.

The woman filed a written complaint which was later recorded as a case, said Mostafa Anowar, officer-in-charge of Turag Police Station.

The OC said the victim, from Tangail, got acquainted with Boro Moni online two months ago and maintained contact. She came to Dhaka two days ago.

OC Mostafa said the police were trying to arrest the accused.

Earlier, on April 5 last year, Boro Moni was accused in a case filed over raping and torturing a 17-year-old girl in Tangail Sadar. The victim alleged that she became pregnant due to the rape.

On October 9, 2023, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court upheld a High Court order that on July 11 granted bail to Kibria in the rape case.

The apex court passed the order after examining the DNA test report that stated that Kibria is not the biological father of the child of the rape victim.

Kibria's wife Nigar Aftab was also accused of torturing the girl in the case filed with Tangail Sadar Police Station on April 6.