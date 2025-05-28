Subrata Bain claims he 'kept arms to save' himself

Subrata Bain, one of the country's most-wanted criminals, claimed today that he kept arms to save himself.

He admitted to possessing firearms, saying, "I keep arms to save myself. If anyone says I don't possess arms, that will be blatant lies," he said.

Subrata, 60, made the claim while standing in the dock during a remand hearing at Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court. He and three others — Abu Rasel Masud alias Molla Masud, 54, Arafat alias Shooter Arafat, and Sharif — were brought to the court under tight security around 3:45pm in an arms case filed with Hatirjheel Police Station, as police sought a 10-day remand.

Speaking to reporters inside the courtroom, Subrata said, "I've been branded as a snatcher and a thief; now they make up all sorts of things. I don't need any power. II had wanted, I could have run my own TV channel and kept journalists," he added.

Subrata also urged journalists to avoid "yellow journalism".

Shortly after his remarks, Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jakir Hossain took his seat and began the hearing.

The court rejected Subrata's bail prayer and placed him on an eight-day remand.

Around 4:15pm, Subrata and his associates were taken to the lockup of the CMM Court.