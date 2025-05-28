Submit reports against 2 ex-Rab men by Aug 28: ICT

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 yesterday granted three months' time for its investigation agency to submit probe reports in two cases filed against two former officials of the Rapid Action Battalion over enforced disappearances.

The two-member tribunal, led by Justice Md Shofiul Alam Mahmood, asked the agency to submit its reports by August 28 and fixed the date for the next hearing.

The order came as the agency sought additional time for investigation into the cases filed against former Rab officer Alep Uddin and former Rab company commander Mohiuddin Faruqui respectively.

During the proceedings, ICT prosecutor Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim told the tribunal new evidence and numerous complaints against Alep Uddin have surfaced, including rape and torture, and hence the agency needs three months' time to investigate further.

The prosecution also informed the tribunal that the investigation agency requires additional time, as they are also investigating multiple cases of crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.

The tribunal yesterday also set August 18 for holding a hearing of a case filed against nine individuals over war crimes committed during the Liberation War in 1971.

Of the accused, eight were arrested, and the remaining one went into hiding. However, two of the arrestees died, while six others are currently out on bail.