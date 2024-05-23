Stepmom arrested for killing 5-year-old in Gazipur

The body of a missing five-year-old was recovered from his stepmother's apartment in Gazipur's Kaliakair last night.

The deceased Mim Akter, daughter of Sabuj Mia of Sirajganj's Belkuchi upazila, reports our correspondent quoiting police.

According to family members and police, Sabuj married the second time and brought her new wife to his home in the upazila's Harinhati area a few days ago. Mim used to live with her mother on the third floor of the building.

Mim went missing around 10:00am yesterday. As her parents could not trace her till noon, they and the locals started a search in the area but failed to find her, they added.

Upon suspicion, locals searched Ayna's flat on the fifth floor and found Mim's body in a sack on one of her sun-sheds around 8:00pm, said SI Fancy Jewel, the investigating officer of the case.

Police have arrested Mim's stepmother Ayna Akhter after a case was filed against her with Kaliakair Police Station over the incident last night, said SI Abdur Razzak, duty officer of Kaliakair Police Station.

Ayna will be produced before the court today, he added.