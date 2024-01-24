Step up hearing of war crimes appeals

Nirmul Committee places memorandum to CJ

Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee today placed a memorandum to Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, urging him to take necessary steps to gear up the trial proceedings of the 1971 crimes against humanity and war crimes.

In the memorandum, they requested the chief justice to take measures to appoint more judges to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court for quick hearing and disposing of the pending war crimes related appeals and to revive the International Crimes Tribunal, which has been dormant.

Committee leaders led by its president Shahriar Kabir placed the memorandum after meeting the chief justice at his SC office this afternoon.

Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee's Advisers Justice AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik and Mahfuza Khanam, its Vice-resident Prof Muntasir Mamun, its leaders Aroma Dutta and Asif Munir Tanmoy, and its General Secretary Kazi Mukul were also present at the meeting.

After the meeting, Shahriar Kabir told reporters at the SC premises that Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan has to listened their statements and requests and assured them of placing the issues before Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"We hope that our appeal will be considered for the interest of the families of 30 lakh martyrs and the whole justice seeking nation," he added.