Son strangles 70-year-old father in Tangail

A man allegedly killed his 70-year-old father following a dispute over money in Tangail's Delduar upazila, police said.

The body of Shamsul Haque, 70, was recovered from the septic tank in his home this morning.

Shamsul had been missing since Saturday, our Tangail correspondent reports quoting Shoaib Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Delduar Police Station.

His son, Sattar Miah, 40, has been arrested in connection with the murder, the OC said.

Lebu Miah, the victim's nephew, said that both Shamsul and Sattar were missing. A general diary was filed with the local police station in this regard yesterday.

When Sattar returned home last night, locals detained and questioned him. Following his confession, Shamsul's body was recovered.

The OC said Sattar had been pressuring his father for money. On Saturday around 2:00am, an argument broke out between the two when Sattar strangled his father with a scarf and disposed of the body in the septic tank.

The body has been sent for autopsy, he added.