Shahriar Kabir shown arrested in 2 more murder cases

Shahriar Kabir, former president of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, has been shown arrested in two more cases filed over the deaths of a madrasa student and the proprietor of a computer training centre in Dhaka's Jatrabari during the quota reform movement in July.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sharifur Rahman passed orders in this regard today following petitions submitted by the investigation officers.

According to the prosecution, Md Arif, a student of Lord Hardinge Fazil Madrasa in Jatrabari, was shot in the Kutubkhali neighbourhood of the area during the movement on July 18. Later he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead.

Rafiqul Islam, proprietor of Raiyan Computer Training Centre in Jatrabari, was shot in front of Monwara Hospital during the student movement for government job quota reforms around 9:00am on July 19.

He died while undergoing treatment at DMCH the following day.

Rafiqul's wife Narzia Akhter filed a case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 194 others at Jatrabari Police Station.

Besides Shahriyar, Mozammel Babu, managing director and editor-in-chief of Ekattor TV, and senior journalist Shyamal Dutta, the editor of the Bhorer Kagoj newspaper, were produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka today on completion of their seven-day remand.

Metropolitan Magistrate Saiful Islam ordered to send Mozammel to jail in a case filed over death of house help Liza Akter in Dhaka's Ramna during the quota reform protests on July 18. The case's investigation officer appealed to the court to keep him in jail until the end of the investigation.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Ahmed rejected Shyamal's bail petition and sent him to jail in a case filed over the death of garment worker Md Fazlu on August 5 when violence broke out during the ouster of Hasina following the student-led mass uprising.

Fazlu's elder brother filed the case with Bhasantek Police Station on September 11 against Hasina, 25 journalists, and 139 others.

According to the case statement, Fazlu was shot around 7:00pm on August 5 when he was at a rally celebrating the fall of the Hasina-led government in front of Diganta Filling Station in Bhashantek.