Sex worker found dead at Daulatdia brothel

Police recovered the body of a sex worker from the Daulatdia brothel in Goalanda upazila of Rajbari today.

The victim has been identified as Sumi, alias Mita, aged 30. She left behind a four-year-old child, reports our Faridpur correspondent, quoting police.

Morjina Begum, president of the Mukti Mohila Somity at the Daulatdia brothel, said Sumi used three rented rooms on the second floor of a house inside the brothel. Around 1:30am today, Sumi returned to her residence with three young men (clients).

Around 10:00am, a fellow sex worker from the same house went to the second floor to dry clothes and noticed the door to Sumi's room was open. She also found Sumi's face covered with a small towel as she lay on the bed. Besides, both of her hands and legs were also tied.

Seeing the scene, she shouted and informed others, said Morjina.

Rakibul Islam, officer-in-charge of Goalanda Ghat Police Station, said that upon receiving information, police recovered the body and sent it to the Rajbari Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.