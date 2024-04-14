Schoolgirl gang-raped in Shariatpur, 4 arrested

Police have arrested four persons in a case filed over abduction and gang-rape of a 10th-grader in Naria upazila of Shariatpur.

Police arrested the four accused last night after victim's elder sister lodged a case with Naria Police Station under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act accusing five people, reports our Shariatpur correspondent quoting police.

According to the case statement, the girl was abducted by two of the accused -- Dudul Sardar and Tushar Majhi -- on Thursday evening on Eid day from Chandipur VIP Intersection area and locked in a house near Sureshwar Dargah Sharif.

The duo then raped her till Friday, threatening to set her on fire, and later called three others who also violated her on Saturday morning.

Later, she was let go around 12:30pm on the same day.

Confirming the matter, Mostafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of the police station, said police conducted drive on Saturday night and arrested four of the accused -- Dudul Sardar, Tusar Majhi, Shakib and Nahid.

The victim is now undergoing treatment at Shariatpur Sadar Hospital. Her medical examination has been performed, the OC also said, adding that a Shariatpur court has taken her statement.

Efforts are on to arrest the rest of the accused, he added.

The report of the victim's medical examination was yet to be received, said Limiya Sadina, a doctor at Shariatpur Sadar Hospital.