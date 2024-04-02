Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Tue Apr 2, 2024 02:01 PM
Last update on: Tue Apr 2, 2024 02:54 PM

Crime & Justice

Sagar-Runi murder: Probe submission deadline extended for 109th time

Star Digital Report
Tue Apr 2, 2024 02:01 PM Last update on: Tue Apr 2, 2024 02:54 PM

A Dhaka court today extended till May 16 the deadline for submitting the probe report of a case filed over the murders of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi in February 2012.

This is the 109th extension of the submission deadline.

Sagar-Runi Murder Remains Unsolved in 12 Years
Sagar Runi Murder: 12 years of frustration

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubul Haque passed the order as Rab Additional Superintendent of Police Khondoker Md Shafiqul Alam, also the investigation officer of the case, failed to submit the report today, court sources said.

On February 27 this year, the same court asked Rab to submit the probe report by today.

Earlier, two separate courts expressed dissatisfaction over the probe and the investigators' failure to unearth the motive behind the murders and arrest the real culprits.

Sagar, news editor at private TV channel Maasranga, and his wife Runi, senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were killed in the early hours of February 11, 2012, in their rented flat in the capital's West Razabazar.

Their only son Mahir Sarowar Megh, then 5, was home at the time. Nousher Ali Roman, Runi's brother, filed a case with Sher-e-Bangla Police Station the following day.

