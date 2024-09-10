Sagar-Runi: Investigators get chance to probe for 113th time

A Dhaka court yesterday asked Rab to submit by October 15 the probe report of a case filed over the murders of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi.

This is the 113th extension of the deadline for probe report submission.

For all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubul Haque passed the order after Rab's Additional Superintendent Khondoker Md Shafiqul Alam, also investigating officer of the case, failed to submit the report yesterday, court sources said.

On August 4, the same court asked Rab to submit the investigation report by yesterday.

Sagar, news editor at private TV channel Maasranga, and his wife Runi, senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were killed in the early hours of February 11, 2012, in their rented flat in the capital's West Razabazar.

Their only son, Mahir Sarowar Megh, then 5, was at home at that time.

Nousher Ali Roman, Runi's brother, filed a case with Sher-e-Bangla Police Station on the following day.