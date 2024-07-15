Rupali Bank: Three ex-bank officials jailed over Tk 2.59cr embezzlement

Three former Rupali Bank officials, along with three of its clients, were sent to jail yesterday over the embezzlement of Tk 2.59 crore from the bank's Mahasthangarh Branch in Bogura seven years ago.

They are former branch manager Jobayenur Rahman, former senior officers Ishrat Jahan and Mahatab Uddin, and bank clients Azmal Hossain, Jahidul Islam, and Mosharof Hossain.

The accused were present in court when they were given different jail terms in the verdict pronounced by Judge Md Shahidullah of the Special Judge Court of Bogura in the afternoon.

Jobayenur was sentenced to 27 years; Ishrat and Mahatab were sentenced to five years; and Azmal, Jahidul, and Mosharof were sentenced to seven years in jail each, ACC Public Prosecutor (PP) Abul Kalam Azad told the Daily Star.

"The court also ordered the convicted to return the embezzled money."

According to the case statement, the convicted worked together to embezzle over Tk 2.59 crore from Rupali Bank's Mahasthangarh Branch using pay orders between April 6 and April 9, 2017.

After the discrepancy in the accounts was found, the bank conducted an internal investigation, which followed a case filed by Habibur Rahman, the bank's deputy general manager at the time.