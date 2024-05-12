Rohingya man shot dead in Teknaf camp

A Rohingya man was shot dead in a refugee camp under Hnila union of Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar last morning.

The incident took place at Mochni registered Rohingya camp in the union around 8:30am, said Teknaf Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Osman Gani.

The deceased Mohammad Alam, 48, was a resident of E-Block of Mochni Rohingya camp.

According to the locals and police, Alam was stopped by five to six miscreants in the morning while going to a local arbitration meeting.

They picked up Alam and took him to an area near a local school. He was later shot in the head, killing him on the spot, the OC said.

"We are suspecting that previous enmity might be the reason behind the killing. We are trying to arrest those involved in the incident."

The body has been sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital's morgue for autopsy.