Released top criminals at it again

Nasir Biswas, a 26-year-old mason, was walking close to the Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard in the capital's Mohammadpur on the evening of September 20.

Criminals attacked and stabbed him multiple times around 6:30pm. He was rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead around 8:45pm.

Nasir's brother, Sumon Biswas, yesterday said his brother was murdered by some associates of Imamul Hasan Helal alias Picchi Helal over a previous enmity.

"Multiple eyewitnesses informed me that Helal was at the scene during the stabbing," he told The Daily Star.

Sumon, however, could not confirm the specifics of the previous enmity.

He lodged a murder case at Mohammadpur Police Station on September 21, naming six suspects, including Helal.

Iftekhar Hasan, officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station, said the complainant in the FIR mentioned that Helal was present at the crime scene.

"We have launched an investigation and are already collecting footage to determine Helal's involvement in the murder. He has since gone into hiding," he told The Daily Star.

Helal was listed as one of the top 23 criminals by police in 2001.

Then a Chhatra Dal leader, Helal was arrested on January 12, 2000. He was released on bail on August 16 this year.

Several residents of Mohammadpur have alleged that Helal's associates have been intimidating local business owners to assert dominance in the area since his release.

According to the Department of Prisons, Helal is among 43 top criminals and militants, who secured bail in different cases after the fall of the Awami League government on August 5.

Among these criminals are Abbas Ali alias Killer Abbas of Mirpur, Sheikh Mohammad Aslam alias Sweden Aslam of Tejgaon, Sanjidul Islam alias Emon of Hazaribagh, Khandaker Nayeem Ahmed alias Tipton and Khorshed Alam alias Rasu alias Freedom Rasu.

On December 26, 2001, the home ministry released the names of 23 top terrorists, including Abbas, Helal, Tipton, and Freedom Rasu. The four were accused in many cases, including for murder and attempted murder.

Brig Gen Syed Muhammad, inspector general of prisons, said they freed top criminals after receiving release orders from courts.

"The law enforcement agencies might be able to give further details regarding the bails," he told this newspaper recently.

Tawohidul Haque, associate professor at Dhaka University's Institute of Social Welfare and Research, said top criminals used to control criminal activities from within jails.

He warned that their release on bail could lead to a rise in criminal activities.

"The authorities must closely monitor whether these criminals are reviving their old criminal networks. If they are found doing so, they should be arrested again as soon as possible."

Sources in police said top criminal Ibrahim Khalil alias Killer Ibrahim, who had been hiding abroad, returned home after mid-August and resumed his criminal activities.

A leader of Bhashantek Slum, requesting anonymity, said Ibrahim's associates locked several rickshaw garages near the slum demanding tolls.

"They [Ibrahim's men] only unlock the garages are opening the locks only if the owners pay at least Tk 70,000. Sometimes, their demands go up to Tk 2 lakh."

The leader also said that Ibrahim's men collected tolls from building owners in Bhasantek area, and recently collected Tk 2 lakh to Tk 3 lakh by threatening to set fire to or vandalise buildings if they are not paid the money.

Several other leaders from the slum echoed these complaints.

Shah Md Foysal Ahmed, OC of Bhashantek Police Station, said, "We are yet to receive any specific complaints regarding Ibrahim's criminal activities. We will definitely take action once we receive any specific information."