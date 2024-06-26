Rafsan gets anticipatory bail from HC

The High Court today granted eight weeks' anticipatory bail to food vlogger Iftekhar Rafsan, popularly known as Rafsan the ChotoBhai, in a case filed on charges of marketing unauthorised Lemon Rizz BLU and Lychee BLU electrolyte drinks.

The court also asked Rafsan to surrender before the Pure Food Court at Dhaka South City Corporation in eight weeks in connection with the case.

The HC bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah delivered the order following a petition filed by Rafsan seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

Earlier in the day, he appeared before the HC bench for bail.

Senior lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque, who argued for Rafsan, told The Daily Star that his client was not involved in marketing any unauthorised electrolyte drink.

He just promoted the drinks which are not harmful, the lawyer said.

Assistant Attorney General Binoy Kumar Ghosh, who represented the state during the hearing on the bail petition, said the special metropolitan magistrate of Pure Food Court at Dhaka South City Corporation on June 4 issued an arrest warrant against Rafsan in the case.