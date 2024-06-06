Questions may arise over rule of law

US state dept says about case against Prof Yunus

The US has expressed worries that the perceived misuse of labour and anti-corruption laws in relation to Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus can raise questions about the rule of law in Bangladesh and dissuade foreign direct investment.

"So, we continue to closely monitor developments in the case against Dr Yunus. We have expressed our concern that these cases may represent a misuse of Bangladesh's labour laws to harass and intimidate Dr Yunus," said State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller at a regular press briefing in Washington DC on Tuesday.

He said the US would continue to encourage the Bangladesh government to ensure a fair and transparent legal process for Dr Yunus.

Miller made the comments in response to a question from a journalist regarding Dr Yunus' comment on Sunday that he was at the worst point of his cursed life.

The journalist asked if the US would consider more actions to show solidarity with the democracy-loving people of Bangladesh or the sanctions already imposed against former army chief Aziz Ahmed and police chief Benazir Ahmed were enough to hold the Bangladesh government accountable.

Miller in response said he does not have any actions to preview.

The journalist also sought Miller's comments on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent statement that a white man offered her that she can stay in power without any pressure if she allows a foreign country to establish an airbase (in the Bay of Bengal).

On May 23, Hasina also mentioned that a conspiracy was afoot to carve out a Christian country taking parts of Chattogram of Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Miller responded, "So I'm not exactly sure who those comments refer to, but if it is in fact the United States, I'll just say that they're not accurate."