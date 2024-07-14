Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Lalmonirhat
Sun Jul 14, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jul 14, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Question Leak: Lalmonirhat AL leader expelled

Our Correspondent, Lalmonirhat
Sun Jul 14, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Jul 14, 2024 12:00 AM

Lalmonirhat's Afitmari upazila Awami League Vice President Mizanur Rahman has been expelled from the party for his involvement in the question leak of PSC examination.

As per the decision of an emergency meeting of Adimari upazila AL held at party office yesterday, a notice was issued in this regard, signed by upazila AL President Mohammad Ali and General Secretary Rafiqul Alam.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The notification said, "Mizanur Rahman has been expelled from the post of vice-president of the upazila AL for being involved in activities that are anti-organisational, disorderly, criminal and undermine the dignity of the organisation."

Aditmari upazila AL President Mohammad Ali said Mizan has been accused of being involved in the ongoing PSC exam question paper leak. Hence, the notice was issued expelling him from the party.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

খেলাধুলায় আমরা আন্তর্জাতিক শিরোপাও নিয়ে আসতে পারবো: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘এই খেলাধুলার মধ্য দিয়ে একসময় আমাদের উপযুক্ত খেলোয়াড় গড়ে উঠবে।’

২৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সীমান্ত থেকে ১০ মাইল পর্যন্ত ‘বিজিবির সম্পত্তি’ ঘোষণার পরামর্শ হাইকোর্টের

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification