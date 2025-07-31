Quantum Foundation fined Tk 55 lakh for illegal hill cutting in Bandarban’s Lama

The Department of Environment (DoE), Chattogram has fined Quantum Foundation Tk 55 lakh for illegally cutting hills in Soroi union under Lama upazila of Bandarban.

According to a press release issued by DoE yesterday afternoon, the penalty was imposed under Section 7 of the Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act, 1995 (amended 2010), for causing environmental degradation.

Besides, the DoE directed its Bandarban district office to initiate regular cases against the two persons -- Md Kabir Hossain and Andari -- for their involvement in the same offence.

The statement was signed by Golam Bashir Ahmed, senior chemist at the DoE's Chattogram divisional office.

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, assistant director of the Bandarban DoE, told The Daily Star, "Quantum Foundation has been fined Tk 55 lakh by the Chattogram divisional DoE for damaging the environment, biodiversity, and ecological balance, as well as degrading the quality of the soil in the hills. Legal proceedings against the other accused are also underway."

He added that, under the law, the accused may appeal the penalty within 30 working days of the issuance of the notice, by depositing 25 percent of the fine in the government treasury.

Earlier this year, on May 6, Lama Rubber Industries Limited was fined Tk 16 lakh for the same offence.

When contacted, Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ara Nipa said, "I have not yet received any formal communication on this matter. However, following a field investigation by the local administration, Lama upazila authorities earlier fined Quantum Foundation Tk 5 lakh after confirming the hill cutting."

Assistant Director Rezaul further said, "The drive against illegal hill cutting in the district will continue. No one is above the law."