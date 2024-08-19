Probe body formed to investigate idol vandalism at Dhaka College

The authorities of Dhaka College formed a probe committee today over the vandalism of a Hindu temple by miscreants at West Hostel of the college.

Professor AKM Elius, chairman of the geography department, has been made the convener of the committee.

The probe committee was asked to submit the report soon, sources at the college authorities said.

However, the authorities could not confirm the numbers of committee members.

On Saturday, a group of miscreants vandalised an idol inside the temple at West Hostel and stole valuables from there, said students.

Meanwhile, Hindu community's students protested over the incident and demanded justice after a proper investigation.

Today, they also submitted a written complaint letter to the college authorities demanding justice.

"Some miscreants attacked our temple and vandalised an idol in the presence of leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement and journalists. We condemn this kind of incidents," Hindu students said in the complaint.

"The teachers and the leaders assured us that they will investigate the incident," they said.

Meanwhile, a group of teachers visited the temple and assured agitating students of justice, said Prof Akhil Chandra Biswas, chairman of the mathematics department.

"It is an unexpected incident. We condemn and demand punishment for those who did such heinous act," said Nazmul Hasan, a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement.