Police recover Jane Alam's motorcycle allegedly bought with extortion money

Star Online Report
Sat Aug 2, 2025 07:50 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 2, 2025 07:56 PM

Photo: Collected
Efforts are currently underway to recover the rest of the extorted money, say police

 

Police have recovered a motorcycle allegedly purchased with extorted money by Jane Alam Apu, an expelled leader of the Bangladesh Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad. Apu is accused of extorting the family of former Awami League lawmaker Shammi Ahmed in the capital's Gulshan area.

Apu was arrested early yesterday from Dhaka's Wari area in connection with an extortion case filed by the victim's family.

"During interrogation, Apu admitted to buying a Yamaha motorcycle using the extorted funds," said Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Acting on this confession, a team from the Detective Branch (DB) recovered the motorcycle later in the day from a residence in the Nabingar Housing area of Mohammadpur.

Efforts are currently underway to recover the rest of the extorted money and identify additional individuals involved in the extortion ring, added DC Talebur.

A Dhaka court has placed Apu on a four-day remand for further questioning.

 
