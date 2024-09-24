Plea seeks probe into allegations of enforced disappearance in 15 yrs

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) yesterday received a plea seeking a probe into allegations of enforced disappearance, which took place in the last 15 years in the country.

Enamul Kabir, a businessman who himself was allegedly a victim of enforced disappearance, filed the plea with the ICT prosecution wing.

"Kabir was picked up from his Basabo office on November 17, 2018, by detective branch (DB) of police. He had been kept confined at DB office with his hands and legs tied at the order of the then officer Moshiur. Ultimately on November 26, a fake explosive case was filed against him," chief prosecutor Advocate Tajul Islam said.

The chief prosecutor further said complainant also accused 25, including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in his plea.